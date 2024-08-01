CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,772,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,539,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,988,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $61,261.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,196 shares in the company, valued at $256,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $61,261.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,071.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,916 shares of company stock worth $215,268. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVA shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of Avista stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. Avista Co. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $39.78.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Avista’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

