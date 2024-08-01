CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.08% of MYR Group worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,422,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the first quarter worth $645,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in MYR Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $139.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.68. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $181.02.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.13 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

