CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 2,548 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Kemper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kemper by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,441,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,827,000 after buying an additional 83,618 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 260,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 872.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 78,976 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Kemper from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

In related news, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.10.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

