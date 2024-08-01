CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 4,020 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.14.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.81, for a total value of $9,660,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,715,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,014,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,547,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.81, for a total value of $9,660,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,715,814 shares in the company, valued at $221,014,001.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,497,096 shares of company stock valued at $300,635,689. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock opened at $133.12 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $147.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

