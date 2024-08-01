CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 784 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,731,000 after acquiring an additional 107,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 285,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $147.98 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.04 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.74. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total value of $368,569.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,697,893.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,062,786 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

