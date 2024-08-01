CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in CONMED were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CONMED by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,349,000 after purchasing an additional 345,735 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,343,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,757,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,931,000 after acquiring an additional 289,996 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 672.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 77,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 67,248 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 317,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,959 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CONMED news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub bought 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at $99,872.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

View Our Latest Report on CONMED

CONMED Price Performance

NYSE CNMD opened at $69.10 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $121.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.