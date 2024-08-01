CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 620,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 132,553 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 813.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 95,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 85,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,531,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

