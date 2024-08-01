Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.99

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$70.99 and last traded at C$70.56, with a volume of 72540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.64.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$67.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.61.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.11 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

