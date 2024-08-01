Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$133.00 at ATB Capital

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$123.87.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$115.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.66. The company has a market cap of C$107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total value of C$6,473,511.98. In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total value of C$349,155.84. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total transaction of C$6,473,511.98. Insiders have sold a total of 208,730 shares of company stock worth $22,779,501 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

