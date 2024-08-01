Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$136.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$123.00 to C$136.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$123.87.

Shares of CP opened at C$115.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$112.66. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$123.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total transaction of C$6,473,511.98. In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total transaction of C$2,366,646.48. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total value of C$6,473,511.98. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,730 shares of company stock valued at $22,779,501. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

