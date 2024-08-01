Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT Raised to $12.28

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Glj Research from $9.10 to $12.28 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Glj Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.03.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $37.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,661,000 after purchasing an additional 843,100 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,898,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,575,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,330,000 after acquiring an additional 213,959 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 886,963 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 211,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 315,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 151,610 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

