Canadian Tire (CTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.50 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.59. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.51 billion.

Shares of TSE:CTC opened at C$215.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$221.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$240.60. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$202.50 and a 12-month high of C$297.89. The stock has a market cap of C$735.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is 138.89%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

