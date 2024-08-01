Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $138.19

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$138.19 and traded as high as C$142.91. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$141.78, with a volume of 717,937 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$144.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$138.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$138.19. The firm has a market cap of C$7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

