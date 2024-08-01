Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.44

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$47.44 and last traded at C$47.18, with a volume of 12883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$46.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWB. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.89.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.05). Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of C$285.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$290.33 million. Analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5933775 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson purchased 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

