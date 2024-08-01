Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CFX. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.70.

CFX stock opened at C$0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.78, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$0.94 and a 1-year high of C$2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.47.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of C$222.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

