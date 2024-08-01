Cannae (CNNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CNNE opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Cannae has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $22.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cannae

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Cannae’s payout ratio is -8.82%.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,158.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cannae Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.