Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $189.86 million for the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 27.49%.
Capcom Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.30. Capcom has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Capcom
