Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $189.86 million for the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 27.49%.

Capcom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.30. Capcom has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

