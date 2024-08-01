Capri (CPRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. Capri’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capri to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.07. Capri has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

