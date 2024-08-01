Capri (CPRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. Capri’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capri to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Capri Price Performance
Shares of CPRI stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.07. Capri has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on CPRI
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capri
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.