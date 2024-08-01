CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,565 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214,238 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 488.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 109,107 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 69.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 142,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Trading Down 15.8 %

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.30 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Insider Transactions at CarParts.com

In other news, Director Jim Barnes bought 94,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,306.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim Barnes purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 252,097 shares in the company, valued at $277,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Keith Greyson purchased 41,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $43,324.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,391.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

