Cars.com (CARS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Cars.com has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $180.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.81 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, analysts expect Cars.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Trading Up 1.5 %

CARS opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cars.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $524,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 659,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,533,293. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $524,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 659,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,533,293. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $52,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,494. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.