Cascades (CAS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Cascades to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.
Cascades Price Performance
TSE CAS opened at C$9.73 on Thursday. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$8.83 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. The stock has a market cap of C$979.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.54.
Cascades Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Cascades
In related news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 13,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$130,545.80. In other news, Director Mario Plourde sold 91,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$898,464.00. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 13,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$130,545.80. Insiders have sold a total of 221,300 shares of company stock worth $2,134,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.84% of the company’s stock.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
