Cascades (CAS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Cascades to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Cascades Price Performance

TSE CAS opened at C$9.73 on Thursday. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$8.83 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. The stock has a market cap of C$979.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.54.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAS. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAS

Insider Buying and Selling at Cascades

In related news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 13,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$130,545.80. In other news, Director Mario Plourde sold 91,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$898,464.00. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 13,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$130,545.80. Insiders have sold a total of 221,300 shares of company stock worth $2,134,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cascades

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.