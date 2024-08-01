Cassava Sciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 9,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the typical volume of 6,168 call options.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of -0.57. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $32.10.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). Analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
