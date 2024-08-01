Cassava Sciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 9,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the typical volume of 6,168 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of -0.57. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $32.10.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). Analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.