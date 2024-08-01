Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Holdings Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $17.24 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $86,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,560. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

