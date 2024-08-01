Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.33% of Cavco Industries worth $44,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $21,059,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after acquiring an additional 27,087 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2,280.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $6,085,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 605,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $414.62 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.84 and a 52-week high of $426.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.49.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($1.10). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $420.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

