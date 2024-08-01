CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.40.

CECO opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,006,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 217,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 98,951 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

