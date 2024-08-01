Cedar Fair (FUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. On average, analysts expect Cedar Fair to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of FUN stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

