Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLDX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $305,249.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,249.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at $855,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,571,000 after buying an additional 2,664,915 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,722 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,476,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3,327.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 688,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after buying an additional 668,002 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

