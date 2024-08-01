Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,295,600 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 1,378,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,318.7 days.
Cellnex Telecom Price Performance
CLNXF stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
