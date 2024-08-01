Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,295,600 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 1,378,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,318.7 days.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

CLNXF stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

