CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Trading 4.1% Higher

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. 744,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 205,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Clarus Securities upgraded shares of CEMATRIX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

CEMATRIX Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 750,000 shares of CEMATRIX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$262,500.00. Insiders sold 820,000 shares of company stock worth $295,700 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the sale and onsite production of cellular concrete for various applications in the infrastructure, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. Its cellular concrete products are used as lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach fills, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation material for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and grout, such as tunnel grouting, annular pipe grout, and pipe abandonment, as well as flowable fills applications.

See Also

