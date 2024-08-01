CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

CX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.78.

CEMEX Price Performance

CEMEX Announces Dividend

CX opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,007 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,407 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,261,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,232,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,756,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Stories

