Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Cemtrex stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 74.68%. The business had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

