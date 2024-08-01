Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $89.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNC. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Centene stock opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Centene will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,441,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $914,080,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Centene by 60.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 535.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,837,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,961 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

