Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,958,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 283,469 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43,539 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.