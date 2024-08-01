Centric Health Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Centric Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter.

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$89.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.80 million.

