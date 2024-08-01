Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.72, but opened at $15.24. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Centuri shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 136,547 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Centuri from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centuri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centuri stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Centuri Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:CTRI Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Centuri at the end of the most recent quarter.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $672.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.55 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

