Century Aluminum (CENX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.30 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, analysts expect Century Aluminum to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ CENX opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,265.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CENX. StockNews.com downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

