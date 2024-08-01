Century Aluminum (CENX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.30 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, analysts expect Century Aluminum to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Century Aluminum Price Performance
NASDAQ CENX opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on CENX. StockNews.com downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CENX
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Century Aluminum
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.