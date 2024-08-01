Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 15,643,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 34,665,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Challenger Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.13.

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of four producing fields in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block and operates 14,557 square kilometers in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in the Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Weg naar Zee Project located in Suriname.

Further Reading

