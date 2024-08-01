Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,415,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,507,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,323,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,672,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,755,000.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $161.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 161.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.38. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $109.48 and a 1 year high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

