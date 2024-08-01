Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $373.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $379.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $34,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

