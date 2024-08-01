Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.09.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $182.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.44. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $184.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

