Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.16, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKF opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $20.25.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

