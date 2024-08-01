China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Up 8.3% in July

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,350,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 15,103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,061.7 days.

China Feihe Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of CHFLF stock opened at 0.41 on Thursday. China Feihe has a 52-week low of 0.41 and a 52-week high of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.48.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China, Canada, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Raw milk; and Dairy Products and Nutritional Supplements Products. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, children's milk powder, liquid milk products, maternity milk powder, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder.

