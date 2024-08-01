China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Up 8.3% in July

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,350,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 15,103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,061.7 days.
China Feihe Stock Down 9.4 %
Shares of CHFLF stock opened at 0.41 on Thursday. China Feihe has a 52-week low of 0.41 and a 52-week high of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.48.
China Feihe Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Feihe
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.