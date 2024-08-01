China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

Shares of CYD opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Yuchai International stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 7.60% of China Yuchai International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.