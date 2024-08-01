Choice Hotels International (CHH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2024 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $6.30-$6.60 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.84. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Choice Hotels International

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,998. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.