Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.27.

TSE:CHR opened at C$2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.29. The firm has a market cap of C$548.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$1.99 and a 12 month high of C$3.25.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of C$426.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$416.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2148438 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

