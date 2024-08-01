Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.27.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.29. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$548.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of C$426.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$416.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2148438 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

