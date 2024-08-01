Chubb (NYSE:CB) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $304.00 to $305.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chubb traded as high as $275.72 and last traded at $275.51, with a volume of 104589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $271.70.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

