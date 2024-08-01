Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $34.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several research analysts have commented on CHUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chuy’s

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $37.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $42.89.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Chuy’s by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after acquiring an additional 217,838 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 10.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 948,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 91,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 19.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 51,352 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

(Get Free Report

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.