CI Financial (CIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$645.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$690.26 million. CI Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.

CI Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$16.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$12.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CIX shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James upgraded CI Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CI Financial

In other CI Financial news, Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total value of C$170,136.61. In related news, Senior Officer Amit Muni sold 7,424 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total transaction of C$107,981.34. Also, Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total value of C$170,136.61. Insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

