CI Financial (CIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.
CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$645.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$690.26 million. CI Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.
CI Financial Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of CIX stock opened at C$16.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$12.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.87.
In other CI Financial news, Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total value of C$170,136.61. In related news, Senior Officer Amit Muni sold 7,424 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total transaction of C$107,981.34. Also, Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total value of C$170,136.61. Insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.
CI Financial Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
