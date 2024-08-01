Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNK. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinemark Trading Up 3.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $89,850,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $29,323,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $16,001,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $15,975,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $13,250,000.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.36. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

